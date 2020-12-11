Equinor Takes on Software Solution to Improve Ships' Fuel Efficiency

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Big data may be able to help the shipping industry cut its carbon emissions. File Image / Pixabay

Norwegian energy producer Equinor has signed a deal with software provider Yxney for a system aiming to improve fuel efficiency in its fleet to drive down emissions, the company said Thursday.

Equinor will use the Maress software over the next two years to track and attempt to improve the efficiency of its fleet of around 30 chartered ships operating on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, the company said in an emailed statement.

"Maress will allow Equinor to follow the effect of efficiency measures and facilitate systematic improvements and best practice across the various ship owners in the chartered fleet," Gjord Simen Sanna, CEO of Yxney, said in the statement.

"Maress can help Equinor and the ship owners to gain a deeper understanding of the emissions reductions achieved by battery installation, and how batteries impact fuel consumption in the various areas of operation."