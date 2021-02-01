Consultancy Brookes Bell Opens New UK Bunker Testing Lab

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The facility in Bidston, in the north of England, was opened on Wednesday. Image Credit: Brookes Bell

Technical and scientific consultancy Brookes Bell has opened a new bunker testing laboratory in the UK.

The facility in Bidston, in the north of England, was opened on Wednesday, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday. The firm first announced the development of the new laboratory in July.

"The new laboratory houses a state of the art, fuel-testing facility which will allow Brookes Bell to meet the increasing demand and complex nature of fuel-related investigations and claims," Jenny Davies, fuel services lead at Brookes Bell, said in the statement.

"We will be able to test fuel samples in accordance with table 2 of ISO 8217, highlighting substandard samples and helping to identify the causes and origins of any fuel-related problems.

"Our advanced analytical equipment will enable us to provide more exploratory and detailed analysis options over and above table 2 of ISO 8217."