Jumbo Maritime HLV Takes on Biofuel Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuels were supplied by GoodFuels and delivered at Rotterdam. Image Credit: Jumbo Maritime

An HLV operated by shipping firm Jumbo Maritime has taken on biofuel bunkers for a transatlantic voyage.

The Jumbo Jubilee recently left Rostock for the US, with the voyage powered mostly by biofuels, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The fuels were supplied by GoodFuels and delivered at Rotterdam. Jumbo Maritime expects to see an 80-90% saving in well-to-wake CO2 emissions from its use of biofuel, versus conventional bunkers.

"Sailing on biofuels in US ECAs means fewer bunker calls on that side of the Atlantic saving on time and costs, a win-win for the Jumbo-SAL-Alliance team and our clients," the company said in the post.