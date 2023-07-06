BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rallies

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain below where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with average global VLSFO prices recovering from the previous session's one-week low.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $1/mt to $593/mt on Wednesday, having reached the lowest level since June 28 the previous day. The G20-HSFO Index climbed by $4/mt to $500/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $3/mt to $778.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.40/bl to $76.65/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a positive trend. At Singapore prices fell by $5.50/mt to $585.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $4/mt to $547/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $3/mt to $575/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $11.50/mt to $534.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.30/bl at $76.35/bl as of 7:06 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.26/mt fall in bunker prices.