Global Shipyards Form Alliance to Accelerate Maritime Sustainability

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dubai-based Drydocks World has joined leading European and Asian shipyards to form the Global Green Shipyard Alliance. Image Credit: GGSA

Drydocks World has joined four major shipyards to launch the Global Green Shipyard Alliance (GGSA), aiming to fast-track clean technology adoption and unify ESG standards across the maritime industry.

Founding members include Drydocks World (UAE), Astilleros Shipyard Group (Spain), BREDO Dry Docks GmbH (Germany), and IMC Shipyard Services Group (Singapore, China, Thailand), forming a network across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

"The formation of the Global Green Shipyard Alliance reflects our shared responsibility to accelerate the maritime industry's decarbonisation journey," Captain Rado Antolovic, CEO of Drydocks World, stated.

"The alliance marks a significant step forward for our industry, reinforcing our commitment to delivering long-term environmental value by adopting cleaner technologies and collective innovation," he added.

The GGSA follows other DP World-backed coalitions, including the Zero Emission Port Alliance (ZEPA) and the First Movers Coalition, furthering efforts to decarbonise global trade.