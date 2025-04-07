President Trump Threatens 50% Additional Tariff on Chinese Imports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A much higher US tariff rate on imports from China is threatened to enter effect on April 9. File Image / Pixabay

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports in response to Beijing's retaliatory levies announced late last week.

The Trump Administration had announced a 34% tariff on imports of Chinese products on April 2, prompting China to respond with a similar rate on imports from the US on Friday.

In a social media post on Monday afternoon, President Trump threatened to respond with an additional sharp increase in the tariff rate.

"If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long-term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose additional tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th," President Trump said.

"Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated."

Announcements around tariff rates have triggered a sharp selloff in a range of markets over the past week. ICE Brent crude futures have dropped by more than $10/bl since Wednesday's close.