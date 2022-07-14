Ammonia Bunker Supply System Wins Classification Society Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

As part of the certification process SunRui, LR and CCS carried out a comprehensive risk assessment on ammonia bunkering, storage, vapour processing, ventilation and layout. Image Credit: SunRui Marine Environment Engineering

A new ammonia bunker supply system has won the approval of two classification societies.

SunRui Marine Environment Engineering has received approval in principle from Lloyd's Register and CCS for its ammonia fuel supply system, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

As part of the certification process SunRui, LR and CCS carried out a comprehensive risk assessment on ammonia bunkering, storage, vapour processing, ventilation and layout.

"The system is mainly composed of bunkering unit, ammonia storage unit, heat exchange and supply unit, ammonia vapour processing unit, security and monitoring system, control system and other units," the company said.

"The system is suitable for MAN-ES two-stroke ammonia engine ME-LGIA and WinGD two-stroke ammonia engine."