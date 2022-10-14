Ports of Rotterdam and Gothenburg Sign Green Corridor Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam is already the largest supply hub for LNG as a bunker fuel. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

The port authorities of Rotterdam and Gothenburg have signed a deal setting up a green corridor between the two Northern European hubs.

The two port authorities signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday seeking to establish a green corridor initiative to stimulate the use of alternative bunker fuels, the Port of Rotterdam said in a statement on its website on Friday. The ports also aim to strengthen their cooperation on decarbonisation and digitalisation.

"This Green Corridor initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to bring together parties across the supply chain to help realize more sustainable shipping in support of the Paris Agreement," Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam, said in the statement.

"We are very pleased to further expand our ongoing cooperation with Gothenburg on sustainability in this way and we look forward to bringing more parties on board."