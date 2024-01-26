BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Seven-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday January 26, 2024

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in more than seven weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $6/mt to $647/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since December 4. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $4.50/mt to $497/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $4.50/mt to $860.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $2.39/bl to $82.43/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $5/mt to $630.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $7/mt to $566/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $5.50/mt to $621/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $10.50/mt to $608.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.39/bl at $82.05/bl as of 6:34 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.94/mt fall in bunker prices.

