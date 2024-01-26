BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Seven-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen sharply this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in more than seven weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $6/mt to $647/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since December 4. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $4.50/mt to $497/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $4.50/mt to $860.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $2.39/bl to $82.43/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $5/mt to $630.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $7/mt to $566/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $5.50/mt to $621/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $10.50/mt to $608.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.39/bl at $82.05/bl as of 6:34 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.94/mt fall in bunker prices.