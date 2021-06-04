Maersk Develops Emissions Transparency Tool for Shippers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk expects its new dashboard to help customers with their decarbonisation plans. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk has developed a new tool for its customers providing them with more information about the emissions footprint of their shipments.

Maersk's new Emissions Dashboard will give its customers carbon footprint measurements for their entire supply chain, including details on parts of the journey carried out by truck, train, plane and ship, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"An increasing share of our customers are setting ambitious sustainability goals, making emissions visibility critical in order to document performance towards these targets," Vincent Clerc, CEO of Maersk's ocean and logistics division, said in the statement.

"The Emissions Dashboard will ensure full visibility for our customers to leverage on their journeys towards decarbonised supply chains."

About half of Maersk's 200 largest customers have set or are setting 'ambitious science-based or zero-carbon targets' for their supply chain, the company said.