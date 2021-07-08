Hapag-Lloyd Buys Container Line NileDutch

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The acquisition will allow Hapag-Lloyd to increase its presence in Africa. File Image / Pixabay

Global container line Hapag-Lloyd has bought West African shipping company NileDutch.

The two firms signed a sales and purchase agreement in March, and the acquisition was completed this week, Hapag-Lloyd said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

NileDutch has a fleet with a capacity of about 80,000 TEU. The integration of the firm is expected to be completed this year.

"We are very excited about closing the deal and look forward to working with our new colleagues to unlock the enormous potential that Africa has to offer," Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, said in the statement.

"With the people from NileDutch joining our company, Hapag-Lloyd is noticeably increasing the number of employees on the ground in Africa.

"We are happy and excited to welcome NileDutch's roughly 320 employees to the Hapag-Lloyd family."