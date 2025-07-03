BUNKER JOBS: Tico Energy Seeks Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Tico Energy

Marine fuel trading firm Tico Energy is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of bunker trading experience and an existing client book with turnover potential of $5 million/year, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Client Relationship Management: Develop and maintain strong relationships with existing clients, ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction and repeat business

New Business Development: Identify and pursue new business opportunities globally, expanding the company's client base and market presence

Trade Execution: Manage the end-to-end trading process, including negotiating terms, coordinating deliveries, and ensuring timely payments

Market Analysis: Stay abreast of market trends, pricing, and regulatory changes to provide clients with informed advice and to identify trading opportunities

Collaboration: Work closely with internal teams, including operations, finance, and risk management, to ensure seamless execution of trades and client satisfaction

Risk Management: Monitor and manage trade-related risks, ensuring compliance with internal controls and regulatory requirements

