BUNKER JOBS: Tico Energy Seeks Trader in Singapore
Thursday July 3, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of bunker trading experience and an existing client book with turnover potential of $5 million/year. Image Credit: Tico Energy
Marine fuel trading firm Tico Energy is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of bunker trading experience and an existing client book with turnover potential of $5 million/year, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Client Relationship Management: Develop and maintain strong relationships with existing clients, ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction and repeat business
- New Business Development: Identify and pursue new business opportunities globally, expanding the company's client base and market presence
- Trade Execution: Manage the end-to-end trading process, including negotiating terms, coordinating deliveries, and ensuring timely payments
- Market Analysis: Stay abreast of market trends, pricing, and regulatory changes to provide clients with informed advice and to identify trading opportunities
- Collaboration: Work closely with internal teams, including operations, finance, and risk management, to ensure seamless execution of trades and client satisfaction
- Risk Management: Monitor and manage trade-related risks, ensuring compliance with internal controls and regulatory requirements
