Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 2

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday January 13, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 6 – January 12, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
13-01-2022     Stybarrow Venture MV16     FPSO TANKER     31-01-2007     Modec Inc    
10-01-2022     Chem Transia     SMALL TANKER     10-09-1991     HANA Marine    
10-01-2022     Sigap     SMALL HANDY     23-12-1997     Indobaruna Bulk Transport    
10-01-2022     UP Safira     PSV     18-06-2005     UP Offshore    
07-01-2022     Apoda     SP FR LPG     30-04-1997     Unknown Singaporean    
07-01-2022     Garin     HANDY TANKER     14-02-1995     Topaz Tankers Shipmanagement    
07-01-2022     Glorisilver     SMALL TANKER     01-12-1992     Stukita Shipping    
07-01-2022     Lavender     MPP     01-01-1996     Sea Gate Management    
07-01-2022     Niigata     SMALL TANKER     25-09-1980     Shipmate    
07-01-2022     North     AFRAMAX     10-06-2003     Adriatic Tankers Shipping    
07-01-2022     Nove     AHTS     13-08-1991     Papaa Shipping    
07-01-2022     Wayne     AHTS     14-07-2010     Star Matrix    
06-01-2022     Installer     DIVE SUPPORT     18-06-1981     Kreuz Subsea    

