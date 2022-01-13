World News
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 2
Thursday January 13, 2022
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales January 6 – January 12, 2022
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|13-01-2022
|Stybarrow Venture MV16
|FPSO TANKER
|31-01-2007
|Modec Inc
|10-01-2022
|Chem Transia
|SMALL TANKER
|10-09-1991
|HANA Marine
|10-01-2022
|Sigap
|SMALL HANDY
|23-12-1997
|Indobaruna Bulk Transport
|10-01-2022
|UP Safira
|PSV
|18-06-2005
|UP Offshore
|07-01-2022
|Apoda
|SP FR LPG
|30-04-1997
|Unknown Singaporean
|07-01-2022
|Garin
|HANDY TANKER
|14-02-1995
|Topaz Tankers Shipmanagement
|07-01-2022
|Glorisilver
|SMALL TANKER
|01-12-1992
|Stukita Shipping
|07-01-2022
|Lavender
|MPP
|01-01-1996
|Sea Gate Management
|07-01-2022
|Niigata
|SMALL TANKER
|25-09-1980
|Shipmate
|07-01-2022
|North
|AFRAMAX
|10-06-2003
|Adriatic Tankers Shipping
|07-01-2022
|Nove
|AHTS
|13-08-1991
|Papaa Shipping
|07-01-2022
|Wayne
|AHTS
|14-07-2010
|Star Matrix
|06-01-2022
|Installer
|DIVE SUPPORT
|18-06-1981
|Kreuz Subsea