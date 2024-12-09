BUNKER JOBS: Silverstream Seeks Business Development Director in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Air lubrication firm Silverstream Technologies is seeking to hire a business development director in London.

The company is looking for candidates with an engineering degree and experience in business development and sales in the maritime sector, it said in a job advertisement.

"The Business Development Director will lead Silverstream Technologies in proactively building relationships with key decision-makers and stakeholder groups for the Silverstream® System, and develop sales channels and business models which drive business growth and profitability," the company said in the advertisement.

"They will have strong commercial relationships, understand market needs and create and execute business plans for solutions for allocated market segments, sales channels and customers."

