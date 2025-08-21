TS Lines Orders Four Methanol-Ready Boxships for 2028 Delivery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Each methanol-ready vessel ordered is worth $61.2 million. Image Credit: TS Lines

Taiwanese shipping firm TS Lines has ordered four container ships suitable for methanol propulsion.

The order for four 5,300 TEU ships was placed with China's CSSC Huangpu Wenchong, as per a Hong Kong stock exchange filing earlier this month.

The total contract is worth $245.12 million, with each vessel costing $61.2 million.

These vessels are expected to be delivered between June and December 2028.

Ships with methanol-ready notation are built with provisions for future conversion to operate on methanol. However, actual operation on these fuels would require further retrofitting, either during construction or at a later stage.

The majority of vessels with similar notations have yet to undergo conversion, highlighting the industry's phased approach to future fuel adoption.