BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Near Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday December 17, 2024

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $577.50/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since December 5.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $2/mt to $501.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $757/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures declined by $0.58/bl to $73.91/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $0.50/mt to $549.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $6/mt to $511.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $1.50/mt to $544/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $8.50/mt to $559/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.20/bl from the previous session's close at $74.11/bl as of 6:48 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.51/mt rise in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com