BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Near Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been advancing since early last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $577.50/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since December 5.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $2/mt to $501.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $757/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures declined by $0.58/bl to $73.91/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $0.50/mt to $549.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $6/mt to $511.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $1.50/mt to $544/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $8.50/mt to $559/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.20/bl from the previous session's close at $74.11/bl as of 6:48 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.51/mt rise in bunker prices.