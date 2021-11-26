World News
BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Senior Trader
Friday November 26, 2021
Consortio is the recruitment firm advertising the role. Image Credit: Consortio RG
Recruitment firm Consortio Recruitment Group has advertised a role for a senior bunker trader or team leader at a bunker trading firm.
The company has four offices worldwide and plans a further expansion, Consortio said in a job advertisement on its website, without naming the firm. The company is flexible on the location of the role.
The advertisement lists the following eligibility requirements for the role:
- Have worked as a B2B bunker trader for minimum of 4 years
- Be managing a highly profitable and transferable portfolio of customers and suppliers
- Embody drive, charisma and commitment as key personality traits
- Be an excellent team player with aspirations of managing / mentoring junior colleagues
- Thrive from the "round-the-clock" lifestyle of trading/shipping
- Possess excellent time-keeping & organisational skills
- Be open to the possibility of relocating to the UAE (if based overseas)
