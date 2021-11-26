BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Senior Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Consortio is the recruitment firm advertising the role. Image Credit: Consortio RG

Recruitment firm Consortio Recruitment Group has advertised a role for a senior bunker trader or team leader at a bunker trading firm.

The company has four offices worldwide and plans a further expansion, Consortio said in a job advertisement on its website, without naming the firm. The company is flexible on the location of the role.

The advertisement lists the following eligibility requirements for the role:

Have worked as a B2B bunker trader for minimum of 4 years

Be managing a highly profitable and transferable portfolio of customers and suppliers

Embody drive, charisma and commitment as key personality traits

Be an excellent team player with aspirations of managing / mentoring junior colleagues

Thrive from the "round-the-clock" lifestyle of trading/shipping

Possess excellent time-keeping & organisational skills

Be open to the possibility of relocating to the UAE (if based overseas)

