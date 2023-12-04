BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First Session in Three

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have started to decline again. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in three consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $660/mt on Friday, in its first daily decline since November 28. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $6/mt to $522/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $4.50/mt to $880.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.98/bl to $78.88/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $4/mt to $670.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $2/mt to $588.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $2.50/mt to $649/mt, and at Houston they sank by $12.50/mt to $577/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.75/bl at $78.13/bl as of 8:07 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.65/mt fall in bunker prices.