BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First Session in Five

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have generally risen over the summer. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices falling for the first in five consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3/mt to $654/mt on Wednesday, in its first daily decline since August 23. The G20-HSFO Index declined by $3/mt to $570/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $974.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.37/bl to $85.86/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $2/mt to $640/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $1.50/mt to $602.50/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $636/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $3.50/mt to $636/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.16/bl at $86.02/bl as of 9:27 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.20/mt rise in bunker prices.