Class Societies Group Approves Safety Framework for Ammonia-Fuelled Engines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The class society association says the safety requirements address risks linked to ammonia’s toxicity that are not fully covered by existing IMO rules. File Image / Pixabay

The International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) has updated its safety standards for ship engines to cover the use of ammonia as fuel.

The revised unified requirement UR M78 adds anhydrous ammonia to the list of approved marine fuels alongside LNG, LPG and methanol, it said in an email statement on Wednesday.

The update introduces new requirements for gas return or recovery systems, ammonia release mitigation, crankcase ventilation, explosion protection and double-walled fuel piping with leak detection.

Engine manufacturers will also need to submit detailed safety plans and risk analysis documents as part of the type-approval process.

Ammonia is increasingly seen as a promising zero-carbon marine fuel, but its adoption is constrained by limited fuel availability, safety and toxicity concerns, and the need for dedicated bunkering infrastructure.

IACS said the changes address risks linked to ammonia’s toxicity that are not fully covered by existing IMO rules.

The new requirements will apply to engines with type-approval applications dated on or after July 1, 2027.