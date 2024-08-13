BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Fourth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen significantly over the past few days. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a fourth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $7.50/mt to $618/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since August 2.

The G20-HSFO Index climbed by $5.50/mt to $517.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $1/mt to $787.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $2.54/bl to $82.30/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $7/mt to $572/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $2.50/mt to $548.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $1.50/mt to $600.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $13.50/mt to $564.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.50/bl from the previous session's close at $81.80/bl as of 6:08 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.77/mt fall in bunker prices.