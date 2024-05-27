Foreship Wants to Grow Presence in Commercial Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jonny Berglund, Business Development Director, Foreship

Foreship says it has hired Jonny Berglund as its new Business Development Director to grow its presence in the Commercial Shipping market.

His focus will be on container ships, LNG carriers and offshore support vessels.

"Being tasked with expanding Foreship's activities outside its market-leading position in the cruise industry is an exciting prospect," said Berglund.

"There is a huge opportunity for commercial owners to benefit from what Foreship is doing to assist cruise and ferry ships now to manage energy spend, reduce emissions and make progress on decarbonization."

Berglund's previous appointments include roles with Wärtsilä and Wilhelmsen group.

"This is a significant group appointment which aligns with strategic plans for Foreship to expand services in new and emerging markets," said Lauri Haavisto, CEO, Foreship Group.

"Jonny will work closely with the leadership team to open new territories and develop services, to drive and guide growth."

With an initial target to grow Foreship's commercial ship presence in Northern Europe, the firm says Berglund will also be at liberty to develop opportunities elsewhere in Europe and in key maritime hubs in Asia.