BUNKER JOBS: Container Line ONE Seeks Assistant Fuel Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of maritime experience. Image Credit: ONE

Container line ONE is seeking to hire an assistant global fuel manager in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of maritime experience, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Handle accruals, invoice processing, payment for bunkers, additives and related services and subscriptions

Manage marine fuel quality and quantity issues, ensuring timely follow-up and resolution of claims

Conduct periodic compliance and sanctions check for suppliers and service providers

Negotiate and finalize Bunker Quality Standards (BQS) contracts

Handle contract negotiations and closures for lab services and subscription services

Support in the regular finance and JSOX audit

Manage IT Innovations projects to enhance operational efficiency

Prepare and deliver periodic management reports

Support in any ad hoc tasks as assigned

