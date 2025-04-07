World News
BUNKER JOBS: Container Line ONE Seeks Assistant Fuel Manager
Monday April 7, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of maritime experience. Image Credit: ONE
Container line ONE is seeking to hire an assistant global fuel manager in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of maritime experience, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Handle accruals, invoice processing, payment for bunkers, additives and related services and subscriptions
- Manage marine fuel quality and quantity issues, ensuring timely follow-up and resolution of claims
- Conduct periodic compliance and sanctions check for suppliers and service providers
- Negotiate and finalize Bunker Quality Standards (BQS) contracts
- Handle contract negotiations and closures for lab services and subscription services
- Support in the regular finance and JSOX audit
- Manage IT Innovations projects to enhance operational efficiency
- Prepare and deliver periodic management reports
- Support in any ad hoc tasks as assigned
For more information, click here.