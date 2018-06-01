Japanese Duo Target ULCC Market with "Active Funnel" SOx Abatement System

Active Funnel initially targets the VLCC market. Image Credit: Mitsubishi Shipbuilding / MHPS

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (Mitsubishi Shipbuilding) and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) have launched what is claimed to be the most advanced SOx abatement system.

Called the Active Funnel, the duo say it has an optimally shaped exhaust gas scrubbing structure that can scrub 3.5% sulfur fuels to the equivalence of 0.10%.

The product, which can be operated in both open-loop and hybrid systems, is aimed at very large container ships with high exhaust gas emissions and limited installation space for SOx abatement systems.

"It can desulfurize large amounts of exhaust gas and its flexible design makes it possible to be installed even in narrow spaces between the container holds, while maintaining a vessel’s container capacity. The ACTIVE FUNNEL is also suitable for installation on existing ships since it is provided as one module and has a short retrofitting period," the companies said.

Future versions of the product will be developed for very large crude carriers (VLCC: 200,000-310,000 DWT) and very large ore carriers (VLOC).