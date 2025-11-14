Polish Port Sees First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Avenir Ascencion is loading LNG at the Świnoujście LNG Terminal ahead of the bunkering. Image Credit: Szczecin and Świnoujście Seaports Authority

A Polish port has carried out its first-ever LNG ship-to-ship bunkering, marking a milestone for Świnoujście.

TT-Line’s ferry Peter Pan received LNG from the bunkering vessel Avenir Ascencion on November 11, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The fuel was supplied by ORLEN, with the bunkering vessel having loaded LNG at the Świnoujście LNG Terminal ahead of the bunkering operation.

The operation took place at the ferry terminal and lasted about 3.5 hours.

“The Avenir LNG team is looking forward to coming back for more operations,” Jan Schubert, Commercial Director at Avenir LNG, said.

"We remain committed to reducing the environmental impact of transport, establishing ourselves as experts in the ferry industry," TT-Line said.

"Using LNG and increasing the usage of climate-neutral Bio-LNG sets new standards for reducing emissions."