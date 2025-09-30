Cetasol Invites Ferry Owners to Trial its AI-Based Bunker Fuel Saving Tool

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cetasol says its AI-based system can help reduce bunker fuel consumption by 10-15%. Image Credit: Cetasol

Swedish maritime software firm Cetasol has launched a Ferry Program, inviting operators to trial its iHelm system for bunker fuel savings and help co-develop ferry-specific functions.

The tool uses AI to provide real-time recommendations to captains to optimise fuel use and cut emissions, Cetasol said in an email statement on Tuesday.

“By acting upon the recommendations provided by iHelm, vessels can save 10-25% of fuel,” the company said.

The system also transmits performance data to a cloud dashboard, giving owners and shoreside teams full fleet visibility.

Through the program, operators will install iHelm onboard and contribute feedback to guide the development of ferry-focused features.

At the end of the trial, participants will be offered the option to purchase iHelm at a discounted price without binding commitments.

The final system will integrate data such as propulsion signals, vessel load, trim, draft, weather, currents, and speed-through-water.

The programme will run in Q4 2025.