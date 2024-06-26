Hapag-Lloyd Signs Strategic Partnership Deal With ZeroNorth

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kenneth Juhls is the managing director of ZeroNorth Bunker. Image Credit: ZeroNorth

Container line Hapag-Lloyd has signed a strategic partnership deal with ZeroNorth in a bid to digitalise its bunker purchases.

The two companies will work on a new digital solution digitalising the end-to-end bunker planning and procurement process, ZeroNorth said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The new solution will include streamlined contract and port planning, contract tender capabilities and a true price algorithm.

"We have a clear strategic direction to advance decarbonisation across our fleet and across our business," Jan Christensen, senior director for global fuel purchasing at Hapag-Lloyd, said in the statement.

"To do this, we need to find the right partners – and we believe that ZeroNorth is perfectly placed to enable us to digitalise our bunker procurement and planning activity.

"ZeroNorth has strong domain expertise, a proven track record of success in developing and operating industry-leading solutions, and a credible vision for the future of the bunkering industry.

"Together, we believe that we'll be able to meaningfully impact how we plan and buy our bunker fuel – by far the single largest lever that we can pull in service of our decarbonisation ambitions."