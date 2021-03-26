TECO 2030 Reports Progress in Marine Fuel Cell Development

by Ship & Bunker News Team

TECO 2030 is now moving on to its next phase of marine fuel cell development. Image Credit: TECO 2030

Technology company TECO 2030 has reported progress in its work on the use of fuel cells as an energy source for shipping.

The company has completed a feasibility and concept study for marine fuel cells with AVL List, it said in an emailed statement on Friday, and will now move to the next phase of development of the technology.

"The building block of the TECO 2030 marine fuel cell system will be the Gen0 fuel cell stack, developed by AVL," TECO 2030 said in the statement.

"Over the last few weeks, various full-size stacks have been tested and have showed an impressive performance, even exceeding the defined targets.

"Within the next phase of the project, the stack platform will be optimized towards marine usage and also extensively tested to meet the lifetime requirements."