Shipergy Hires Marine Energy Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Khan previously worked as a bunker trader for Hawks Energy in the UAE. Image Credit: Shipergy

Bunker trading firm Shipergy has hired a new marine energy trader in Dubai.

Mohd Aadil Khan has joined the firm as a marine energy in Dubai as of this month, Shipergy said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Khan previously worked as a bunker trader for Hawks Energy in the UAE from January 2024 to May of this year.

He had earlier worked for Metalok Marine Trading LLC from 2022 to 2023, for Al Wasil Commercial Brokers from January to October 2022, for KCBL Commercial Brokers from January to December 2021 and for Elmatics Engineers from 2019 to 2021.

"Aadil will be working for as a Marine Energy Trader tasked with developing our commercial activities in the Middle East and beyond," Shipergy said in the post.