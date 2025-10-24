BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices jumped for a third day on Thursday as crude futures surged. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly rose at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to their highest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports jumped by $8/mt to $493/mt on Thursday, reaching its highest level since October 14.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $11/mt to $438/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $16.50/mt to $755/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $3.40/bl to $65.99/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $8.50/mt to $455/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $16/mt to $435.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $9/mt to $449/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $33.50/mt to $468/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.26/bl from the previous session's close at $65.73/bl as of 7:31 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.96/mt fall in bunker prices.