BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday October 24, 2025

Bunker prices mostly rose at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to their highest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports jumped by $8/mt to $493/mt on Thursday, reaching its highest level since October 14.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $11/mt to $438/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $16.50/mt to $755/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $3.40/bl to $65.99/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $8.50/mt to $455/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $16/mt to $435.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $9/mt to $449/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $33.50/mt to $468/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.26/bl from the previous session's close at $65.73/bl as of 7:31 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.96/mt fall in bunker prices.

