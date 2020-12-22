Gas Bunker Groups Add Members

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG: Still moving forward. File Image. Image Credit (c) 2020 Ship & Bunker

The two main gas bunker advocacy groups, Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) and SEA-LNG, have highlighted the ongoing interest in LNG as a marine fuel with both saying they have added to their membership in recent weeks.

Fuel storage and logistics firm VeniceLNG is the new member for SGMF.

With existing terminals in Italy, Latin America, and Russia, the firm is developing a 32,000 m3 LNG terminal in Porto Marghera (Venice, Italy) dedicated to LNG distribution for both inland and marine fuel applications.

The Venice LNG terminal will supply to Northern Italy and Central Europe, as well as provide LNG bunkering in the Northern Adriatic area.

SEA-LNG (who have moved away from the original SEA\LNG stylization of their name) say they have added the Port of Corpus Christi to their ranks.

It is the fourth North American port to join the coalition.

"As the leading energy port in the Americas, the Port of Corpus Christi considers LNG indispensable in our energy export portfolio, with the expansion of local operations helping to propel the United States as a top global LNG exporter," said Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge.