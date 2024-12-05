Cargo Vessel Crew Abandon Ship Off Djibouti

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 8,300 DWT Isa Star sent a distress call on December 5 after flooding was observed in the engine room. Image Credit: EUNAVFOR ASPIDES

The crew of a multi-purpose product vessel have abandoned ship off Djibouti.

The 8,300 DWT Isa Star sent a distress call on December 5 after flooding was observed in the engine room, the EU's EUNAVFOR ASPIDES military operation said in a social media post.

"Following a request from the master, a rescue operation was launched by ASPIDES and a ship was dispatched to assist," the organisation said.

"All crew members aboard the MV ISA STAR have been rescued and will be transported to Djibouti, the nearest safe port of call.

"The lives of seafarers and the principle of freedom on the high seas are non-negotiable values, and their protection remains a key objective of EUNAVFOR ASPIDES."