PTT, AET Plan Ammonia-Fuelled Aframax Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop and construct two Aframax tankers capable of running on green ammonia. Image Credit: AET

Shipping companies PTT and AET are set to take on two new ammonia-fuelled Aframax tankers.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop and construct two Aframax tankers capable of running on green ammonia, AET said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

AET will select the shipyard, and PTT will take the two newbuildings into its fleet under long-term charter from the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.

"Our collaboration with PTT also goes beyond these first two net-zero green ammonia powered Aframaxes," Rajalingnam Subramaniam, CEO of AET, said in the statement.

"As like-minded partners, this MOU provides an avenue to work together on the design, safety and operational aspects as well as reskilling of mariners as part of the deliverables prior to the potential investment in this innovative project to meet the 2050 environmental agenda earlier than later.

"Providing the much-needed boost to create a green ammonia corridor in Southeast Asia would be another desired outcome of this MOU."