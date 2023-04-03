BUNKER JOBS: Candidates Sought for Multiple Trader Jobs Worldwide

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited
Monday April 3, 2023

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about several marine fuel trader roles for which he is currently seeking candidates around the world.

I am currently looking for experienced bunker traders worldwide.

By worldwide, I mean Houston, Greece, Dubai, Singapore, Hamburg and London.

Those with transferable client lists and a relentless work ethic are preferred.

The ones that apply and get chosen can expect generous packages in line with their experience and dynamic work environments where success really is rewarded. These clients of mine are excellent employers.

For those that come forward, unquestionable negotiation skills, commercial excellence, as well as exceptional sales and account-management ability are a must. A 'group' as opposed to an 'individual' mindset is also essential. Teamwork must be part of your ethos.

As these are international roles, language skills would be a bonus.

If you do like the sound of the above and think you fit the bill, please do get in touch on vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com .

I would love to speak with you.

About Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

With a deep and wide understanding of, and experience in, the Bunker Industry, we offer clients help with attracting the right talent. This can range from initial identification all the way to a full search and selection process. The firm intends to establish itself as the Bunker Industry’s recruitment partner of choice by adopting a relentless focus on integrity and service.

For candidates, we provide discrete and considered advice on the many organisations that exist in what really is a wonderfully diverse and exciting industry and help you find one that is just right for you.

For more information please email: Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com or call me in confidence on +44 7717 213572

