BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Fifth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen so far this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a fifth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $598/mt on Tuesday, remaining at the highest level since October 25.

The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $505.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $1.50/mt to $758.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.45/bl to $75.53/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $2.50/mt to $598.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $0.50/mt to $525/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $3.50/mt to $586/mt, and at Houston they rose by $8.50/mt to $546.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $1.85/bl from the previous session's close at $73.68/bl as of 6:13 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $13.93/mt rise in bunker prices.