Trafigura Hires Low-Carbon Fuels Business Developer From BP

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Breslaw had previously worked for BP since September 2005. Image Credit: Jason Breslaw / LinkedIn

Global commodity trading firm Trafigura has hired a longstanding BP trader as a low-carbon fuels business developer in Geneva.

Jason Breslaw has joined Trafigura as a low-carbon fuels business developer in Geneva as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Friday.

His new portfolio will include marine fuels, as well as biofuels, SAF and ground fuels. The role will involve seeking to grow Trafigura's distillate trading portfolio across lower-carbon and conventional fuel channels.

Breslaw had previously worked for BP since September 2005, starting out as a freight trading analyst and serving most recently as senior originator for global crude oil trading and origination.