Maersk Supply Vessel Takes on Battery Power System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system will be delivered early next year. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Offshore services company Maersk Supply Service is set to take on a containerised battery power system for one of its vessels.

Engineering company Wärtsilä will supply one of its containerised hybrid battery power and energy storage systems to the deep water anchor handling tug supply vessel Maersk Minder during the early part of next year, the company said in an emailed statement on Friday. The order was placed earlier this month.

The hybrid power conversion is expected to cut the ship's fuel consumption by 15%.

"Maersk Supply Service is taking an active role in decarbonising the offshore support vessel sector," Mark Handin, chief operating officer of Maersk Supply Service, said in the statement.

"This requires both behavioural changes in the way we operate our vessels, as well as technological upgrades to our fleet.

"With this Wärtsilä HY Module we are taking a significant step on our path to further reduce the emissions from our diesel-electric vessels."