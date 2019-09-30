Korean Shipbuilder, US Clean Tech Firm to Develop Fuel Cell Aframax Design

Shipping: battery power. File image/Pixabay.

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) is to develop ships using Bloom Energy's fuel cell technology.

The two companies have worked on fuel cell power for propulsion and auxiliary power.

The project announced last week aims to "deliver a large cargo ship for ocean operation powered by fuel cells running on natural gas", a statement from Bloom Energy said.

Classification society DNV GL has given approval-in-principle for a fuel cell-powered design for aframax crude oil tankers.

"Bloom Energy solid oxide fuel cells generate electric power through an electrochemical reaction, without combustion, that virtually eliminates particulate emissions, NOx, and SOx.

"Bloom Energy servers use natural gas, biogas or hydrogen as fuel.

"Bloom Energy and SHI envision onboard fuel cells being powered by natural gas, converted from liquefied natural gas," the company said.

Bloom is based in California and listed on the New York Stock Exchange.