President Trump Indicates Delayed Tariffs on Canada and Mexico to Go Ahead as Planned

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new US tariffs are now scheduled to enter effect on March 4. File Image / Pixabay

US President Donald Trump has indicated that tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, delayed for 30 days, will now go ahead as planned.

The Trump Administration had intended to impose 25% tariffs on most imports from Mexico and Canada, before postponing the decision by 30 days at the start of this month to allow further negotiations to be carried out.

The stated reason for the tariffs is perceived inaction by the Mexican and Canadian governments on the problem of illegal drugs being brought into the US from these countries. President Trump still sees insufficient progress on this issue, he said in a social media post on Thursday.

"We cannot allow this scourge to continued to harm the USA, and therefore, until it stops or is seriously limited, the proposed tariffs scheduled to go into effect on March 4 will indeed go into effect as scheduled," Trump said.

The administration also plans to add an additional 10% tariff on imports from China, the president added.