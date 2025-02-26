Pertamina International Shipping CEO Arrested in Indonesia: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pertamina is Indonesia's state-owned energy firm. File Image / Pixabay

The CEO of Pertamina International Shipping has reportedly been arrested in Indonesia.

Pertamina International Shipping CEO Yoki Firnandi, as well as Riva Siahaan, president director of the state-owned firm's sales arm, were among seven people arrested on Monday in relation to an oil-market investigation, Channel News Asia reported on Tuesday.

The arrests are understood to be in relation to the marketing of subsidised Pertalite gasoline under the more expensive Pertamax brand.

Two other Pertamina executives were also arrested, as well as three from private companies, according to the report.

The investigation also takes in decisions to import crude oil and products from abroad rather than sourcing it from domestic suppliers, according to the report.