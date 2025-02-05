US Institute to Select Shipyard for Hydrogen-Hybrid Vessel Construction

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The research vessel will carry out scientific missions in the eastern Pacific region. Image Credit: Scripps

Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to select a shipyard to construct a hydrogen-fuelled coastal class research vessel.

The hybrid vessel will be powered by hydrogen fuel cell systems and diesel/electric engines, Scripps Institution of Oceanography said in a statement on its website.

The research vessel will utilize liquid hydrogen fuel for 75% of its voyage, thereby reducing emissions.

"When operating on hydrogen, CCRV will have zero emissions and a quiet operating profile, enabling contamination-free sampling and the performance of its underwater acoustic sensors," the institute said.

The design of the vessel was approved by the American Bureau of Shipping in June 2024, followed by clearance from the US Coast Guard in November.

It will carry out scientific missions in the eastern Pacific region.

Shipyards can submit their proposals for the vessel's construction by May 9, 2025, with the final selection expected by June 20, 2025.

The construction of the vessel is funded by the State of California, the US Office of Naval Research and the Department of Energy.