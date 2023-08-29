Wärtsilä Offers Onboard Carbon Capture Feasibility Studies to Shipping Industry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is offering feasibility studies involving about four to six months' worth of study and design work. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Engineering firm Wärtsilä is offering feasibility studies to shipping companies to show how carbon capture and storage systems could be implemented on board their vessels.

The company is offering feasibility studies involving about four to six months' worth of study and design work, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The studies will demonstrate how the systems can be smoothly integrated once they are commercially available.

"Once completed, the CCS feasibility study work enables Wärtsilä to provide customers with a fully rounded commercial offer that can be shared with shipyards to get an exact quote for installation," the company said in the statement.

"During the feasibility studies, Wärtsilä's experts closely examine the existing naval architecture of the ship and work to understand how the power, space and exhaust demands of CCS can be accommodated onboard.

"Owners will receive a qualified analysis of the costs of CCS integration, and a clear list of considerations on how a potential retrofit would be conducted in the least intrusive way."

Onboard carbon capture appears an attractive technology for shipping firms seeking to cut their carbon emissions, as it will allow them to continue burning fossil fuels rather than switch to more expensive alternatives. But more clarity will need to emerge on how these systems will be treated under IMO and EU GHG regulations before shipping firms commit to installing them on a widespread basis.