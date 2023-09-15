BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Seven-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday September 15, 2023

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in more than seven months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $6/mt to $681/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since February 13. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $3/mt to $600/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $11/mt to $1,018/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.82/bl to $93.70/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $8.50/mt to $670.50/mt, at Rotterdam they jumped by $7.50/mt to $635/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $6/mt to $661/mt, and at Houston they rose by $7/mt to $668/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.44/bl at $94.14/bl as of 8:15 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.31/mt rise in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com