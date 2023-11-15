BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Climbs for Third Consecutive Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the rise again this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices continued to rise at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a third consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $8/mt to $674.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the highest level since November 6. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $6/mt to $519.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $11.50/mt to $894.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures declined by $0.05/bl to $82.47/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $12/mt to $694/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $6.50/mt to $587/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $12/mt to $685.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $8/mt to $583.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.23/bl at $82.70/bl as of 7:16 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.73/mt rise in bunker prices.