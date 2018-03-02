Shipowner Caution Continues on Scrubbers

The 0.50% global sulfur cap for bunkers comes into force on Jan 1, 2020. File Image / Pixabay

Shipowners are still in a cautious mood over the suitability of scrubbers as a compliance route for the upcoming global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel that comes into effect from January 1, 2020.

Coco Vroon, who already operates five vessels with scrubbers in the North American emissions control area (ECA), this week was the latest owner who appeared unconvinced by the technology.

"They perform when they are needed, but they require an awful lot of attention," he was quoted by Seatrade Maritime as saying during this week's Mare Forum Singapore 2018.

Speaking at the same event, Drewry's Arjun Batra said he did not foresee many dry bulk owners "gambling" on scrubbers.

Pacifc Basin's Mats Berglund this week had already said his company "do not think sulphur scrubbers are an effective solution technically or environmentally."

Still, analysts continue to highlight a solid economic case for scrubbers on paper, with Bank of America Friday saying weakness now evident in the forward curve for fuel oil could be enough to prompt a rethink on whether to use the technology.