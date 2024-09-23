Almost a Quarter of Maritime Executives Want Nuclear Propulsion: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nuclear propulsion is rapidly gaining in prominence as a potential means of maritime decarbonisation. File Image / Pixabay

Almost a quarter of maritime executives would now welcome nuclear propulsion as a means of decarbonising the shipping industry.

In the ICS Maritime Barometer Report 2023-2024, 23% of maritime leaders ranked nuclear as the top viable fuel technology for the future, nuclear technology firm Core Power said in an emailed statement on Monday.

"The report suggests that energy security concerns and volatile oil prices have enhanced the appeal of vessels requiring infrequent refuelling, such as those powered by nuclear energy," the company said in the statement.

"However, it also acknowledges the challenges ahead: necessary technologies are still in development, social acceptance remains a hurdle, and maritime-specific regulations will need thorough updating."

Core Power has previously said it expects to receive its first orders of nuclear reactors for ships before the end of this decade.