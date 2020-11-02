'No Sail' Order in US Waters Lifted

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cruise ships moored off the UK coast. Image Credit / Ship&Bunker.

The no-sail order for ships in US waters has been lifted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US.

A CDC Framework for Conditional Sailing Order replaces the no-sail order which expires this weekend, according to regional news provider Florida Today.

The move opens the door for a return to commerical cruise trips although as yet ships will not be allowed to carry passengers.

The eight-month no-sail order put a stop to cruising activity in the US.

Around the world, bar one or two execptions involving local itineries, the global cruise fleet has been laid up until such time as public health conditions change to allow a return to commercial cruise activity.

In Europe, Genoa-based Costa Cruises cut short a chartered cruise this month and cancelled another, according to website Cruiseblog. These where short cruises to desinations in France and Italy.