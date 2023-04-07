H2Carrier, Trelleborg to Develop STS Ammonia Transfer Solutions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

H2Carrier's P2XFloater. Image Credit: H2Carrier

Norwegen ammonia production and storage specialists H2Carrier has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sweden's Trelleborg Gas Transfer that will see the pair cooperate on ship-to-ship ammonia transfer solutions.

H2Carrier's has developed its P2XFloater facility for floating production of green hydrogen and ammonia.

Under the MoU, the two companies will expand on Trelleborg's existing KLAW LNG technology to develop a safe, reliable and efficient solution for side-by-side offloading of ammonia when operating the P2XFloater on sheltered near-shore projects.

"The KLAW LNG solution enables the P2XFloater to be used as an ammonia export terminal for the green ammonia produced and stored onboard the P2XFloater, thus minimizing the need for onshore infrastructure," H2Carrier explained.

Ammonia is currently seen as one of the leading candidates to play a major role in the future marine fuel mix.