XPower Trading Hires Derivatives Trader From Monjasa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kenneth Rosenmeyer will join Xpower as of May 1. Image Credit: Kenneth Rosenmeyer / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm XPower Trading has hired an oil derivatives trader from Monjasa.

Kenneth Rosenmeyer will join Xpower as of May 1, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

Rosenmeyer had previously worked for Monjasa in Copenhagen since February 2019. He had earlier served as an oil trading risk manager for OW Bunker from 2001 to 2014.

"As XPower Trading, we are driven by grand aspirations," Sinan Utlu, chief risk officer at XPower, said in a LinkedIn post.

"Our team is committed to delivering exceptional service and creating value for our clients, stakeholders and the broader industry.

"The fact that we've managed to attract a profile like Kenneth to our group speaks volumes about our drive and our vision for the future. This isn't just a strategic move, it's a clear signal of our commitment to the industry."