Glander to 'Focus On New Fuels' After Reaching 60th Anniversary

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm reached the 60th anniversary of its founding in 1961 on Wednesday. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Marine fuel trading firm Glander International Bunkering says its next growth focus will be on new fuels for the shipping industry after celebrating reaching its 60th year of operations.

The company reached the 60th anniversary of its 1961 founding by Otto Glander and Clifford Mallory Jr on Wednesday, it said in an emailed statement. The firm claims to be the oldest bunker trading company in the world.

"The story of Glander International Bunkering is an example of what passion and persistence infused with a good friendship can do," Carsten Ladekjær, CEO of Glander International Bunkering, said in the statement.

"It is a true reflection of the values of our company and our people around the world.

"The next step in our growth strategy is to focus on new fuels and geographies while amplifying our efforts as a resilient, innovative and strong partner for our clients and suppliers."

Physical events to celebrate the anniversary have been postponed until the end of 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions on travel, the company said.